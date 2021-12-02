Nearly 46 lakh unorganized workers registered under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan pension scheme

A total 45, 77,295 unorgzed workers have been registered under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme, as on November 25, 2021, informed the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday.

As per the ministry, in Uttar Pradesh, 6,36,275 workers of the unorgzed sector have been enrolled under the PM-SYM pension scheme till the above-stated date.

In order to provide old age protection in the form of a monthly pension, the Government of India launched the PM-SYM pension scheme in the year 2019. Under this scheme, a minimum assured monthly pension of Rs. 3000 will be provided to the unorgzed workers after attaining the age of 60 years, said the ministry.

The ministry stated that all the States/UT Governments have been requested to popularize the scheme and mobilize the target groups/eligible workers for enrolment under the PM-SYM scheme.

Most of the States/UT Governments have extended the support in the implementation of the PM-SYM Scheme and taken effective steps to mobilize the unorgzed workers, it said.

The Central Government has also taken several initiatives to increase the enrolment under the PM-SYM Scheme such as periodic review of the progress of the scheme with States/UTs, publicity of the scheme through IEC activities, the constitution of State Level Monitoring Committees (SLMC) and District Level Implementation Committees (DLIC) to ensure mobilization of beneficiaries through State Governments.

This information was given by Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

