Need a LPG connection? Just give a missed call, know full details

This is important news for LPG consumers. If you too are having difficulty booking kitchen gas, this is good news for you. It has become easy to book gas cylinders. Now all you have to do is give a missed call for the gas cylinder. After that the cylinder will come to your door. Meanwhile, Indian Oil (IOC) is providing this service to its customers. Under this, you can book your LPG cylinder in any part of the country just by making a missed call. Indian Oil had launched the facility to book LPG cylinders through missed calls in February this year. Earlier, customers had to go to customer care and hold the call for a long time, but now it is not necessary to do so. Just make a missed call and the gas cylinder will be delivered to your door.

Indian Oil has informed its LPG customers via tweet. Indian Oil has also given the number for the missed call, which is 8454955555. All you have to do is call 8454955555 from your registered mobile number. Also, Indian Oil said in its tweet that now you can book a new gas connection by making a missed call to this number. The special is that customers will not have to pay any additional charges for this.In addition to missed calls, there are other ways to book gas. Customers of IOC, HPCL and BPCL can also book gas cylinders via SMS and Whatsapp. If you are an India customer, you can book LPG gas cylinder by calling 7718955555 from your registered mobile number. Another way is Whatsapp, you can do Whatsapp by typing REFILL on 7588888824. The gas cylinder will be delivered to your door. HP customers can book LPG cylinders by sending Whatsapp message on 9222201122. All you have to do is type BOOK from your registered mobile number and send it to 9222201122. You can also get information related to subsidy on this number.