Need time to heal pain: Assam CM Himanta on border dispute with Mizoram

A day after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to apprise them of the border dispute with Mizoram, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that both states are working to resolve the issue in a peaceful manner but it might take some time to "heal all the pain".

Referring to the recent clash between the two states that left 7 dead, Sarma said, "With Mizoram, you need a span of peace because after such a heavy engagement you need some time to heal all the pain. After that, you need to start some confidence-building measures from both sides and then talk about some final resolutions."

"I think both the governments (Assam and Mizoram) are now talking and definitely, both sides will work for peace and tranquility," he added.

Sarma on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border issue.

Earlier, Assam and Mizoram in a joint statement agreed to take forward the Centre's initiative of letting neutral forces patrol the disputed areas of the inter-state border for maintaining peace.

On July 26, the border dispute between the two states escalated and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 people were injured in the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor