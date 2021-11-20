Need to move together with coordination to make India Vishwa guru: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that there is a need to move forward together with coordination in order to make India a Vishwa guru.

RSS chief, while addressing an event at Ghosh Shivir on Friday said, "We don't have to convert anyone but teach how to live. We were born in the land of Bharat to give such a lesson to the whole world. Our sect makes good human beings without changing anyone's worship system."

"Anyone trying to disturb the tune will be fixed by the rhythm of the country. Need is to move forward together with coordination in order to make India a Vishwa guru," he said.

Bhagwat said that they believe that the entire world is a family.

"We are the ones who believe that the entire world is our family. We have to give that truth to the world with our behaviour," Bhagwat said.

( With inputs from ANI )

