Neeraj Chopra 'did wonders' says Rajnath Singh on athlete's gold medal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Neeraj Chopra 'did wonders and bagged a gold medal for India', at the Defence Research and Development Organistaion (DRDO) Bhawan in Delhi.

Neeraj Chopra, who is a Subedar with 4 Rajputana Rifles in the Indian Army, created history on August 7 as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the yellow metal at the Tokyo Games.

"When Tokyo Olympics was going on, we used to wonder if we will get a gold medal. But Subedar Neeraj Chopra did wonders and bagged a gold medal for India" said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet.

Neeraj Chopra has gained 14 places to become world number two in the latest world rankings after his sensational show in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old athlete is only behind German athlete Johannes Vetter who has a 1396 score as per the latest update issued by World Athletics.

( With inputs from ANI )

