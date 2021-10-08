Neeraj Chopra's javelin gets over Rs 1.5 crore at e-auction

The auction of gifts and souvenirs received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took place online on October 7. In this auction, the spear of Neeraj Chopra, a gold medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, got the highest price. The highest bid of Rs 1 crore 50 thousand has been made for this spear. Among the gifts received by the Prime Minister, people are more inclined to buy items of historical and religious significance. There is also a good demand for Olympic athletes' items.

The spear of Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, won the highest price in the auction of gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from winners at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The actual price of this spear in the online store is around Rs 80,000. However, the spear bears Neeraj Chopra's signature, the historic gold medal, and is one of the gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The javelin throw event has received the highest bid of a whopping Rs 1.5 crore. at online stores its prices at approximately Rs 80,000 only.

A bid of Rs 10 crore was made on October 4 for Neeraj Chopra's spear. However, the bid was canceled due to suspicion of forgery. The Javelin that brought a Gold Medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games for Sumit Antil with his autograph has received the highest bid of Rs 1,00,25,000. The deadline for bidding on the e-auction of gifts received by Prime Minister Modi expired on Thursday evening. The auction started on September 17. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Namami Ganga project.