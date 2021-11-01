NEET Result 2021: Mrinal Kutteri from Hyderabad receives All India Rank 1, top three get 720 out of 720

The NEET 2021 examination was held on 12 September and nearly 16 lakh students appeared for the exam. The top three rank holders have obtained a perfect 720 out of 720 marks. Mrinal Kutteri from Hyderabad has got All India Rank 1 followed by Tanmay Gupta from Delhi at rank 2, and Karthika G Nair from Mumbai at AIR 3.

Karthika is also topper among women.Nikhar Bansal from Agra has scored All India Rank 5 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. He has obtained 715 out of 720 marks in the medical entrance exam and now aims to study MBBS from AIIMS New Delhi. Bansal comes from a family of doctors. NEET result is being sent to candidates on their registered email addresses. Students have to login to their email ID to download the NEET score card. The NTA has also said that the NEET score card will be released on the official website of the NTA.