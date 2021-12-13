'Nehru's acceptance of ceasefire in 1949 prevented Indian Army from retaking all of J&K' (Book Review)
By IANS | Published: December 13, 2021 12:15 PM2021-12-13T12:15:29+5:302021-12-13T12:30:21+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 13 There can be no worse example of perfidy than two British Generals one ...
New Delhi, Dec 13 There can be no worse example of perfidy than two British Generals one commanding the Indian Army and other commanding the Pakistani Army conniving in the 'kabaili'
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app