Nepali Congress delegation to meet JP Nadda on Friday

A three-member delegation of Nepali Congress will meet Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday at the party office.

Vijay Chauthaiwala, in-charge of the BJP Foreign Affairs Department, said the meeting will enable a better understanding of the working of the two parties.

"They will call on BJP president JP Nadda. This is to enhance the interaction between both parties. The talks will be about understanding each other's systems and party working," he told ANI.

The three-member Nepali Congress delegation includes former Nepal ministers Prakash Sharan Mahat and Udaya Shumsher Rana and Ajaya Kumar Chaurasiya.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor