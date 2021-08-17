Netizens divided over India should provide shelter to Afghanis

Published: August 17, 2021

Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Taliban leaders have been discussing future government ...

Netizens divided over India should provide shelter to Afghanis

Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul, as per a media report. Panic has gripped the Afghan capital as people fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings. Thousands of Afghans flooded the tarmac on Monday morning, at one point swarming around a departing US military plane as it taxied down the runway.

India and Afghanistan share a relationship that dates centuries back mostly in terms of trade in the past and in the present too combined with overall development. India is held at a very high esteem by the Afghani people who express deep affection towards the people of India.

The Modi government has taken an important decision to provide relief to the Afghan people. The central government has announced a new category of e-emergency visas for Afghan citizens. The Union Home Ministry has reviewed the visa process in Afghanistan. A Home Ministry spokesperson said that a category of electronic visas has been launched for e-emergency X-Miscellaneous visas for fast track visa applications for entry into India. Visas will be issued to all Afghan nationals who have assisted India in various development schemes and missions.

Apart from Indian nationals in Afghanistan, the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities are also in touch, the foreign ministry said. "India will provide assistance to those who are trying to leave Afghanistan. India will stand by the people who are cooperating with India in the field of development and education. We will help them in every possible way, 'said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Netizens have reacted to central government's aid for Afghanistan people. Many are of the view that India should only evacuate and shelter Indians. While some said,"India only for Indians.
Not allow any #refugees In india." 

Check out the reactions here: 

Tags :TalibanAfghanistanKabul