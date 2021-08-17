Netizens divided over India should provide shelter to Afghanis

Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul, as per a media report. Panic has gripped the Afghan capital as people fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings. Thousands of Afghans flooded the tarmac on Monday morning, at one point swarming around a departing US military plane as it taxied down the runway.

India and Afghanistan share a relationship that dates centuries back mostly in terms of trade in the past and in the present too combined with overall development. India is held at a very high esteem by the Afghani people who express deep affection towards the people of India.

The Modi government has taken an important decision to provide relief to the Afghan people. The central government has announced a new category of e-emergency visas for Afghan citizens. The Union Home Ministry has reviewed the visa process in Afghanistan. A Home Ministry spokesperson said that a category of electronic visas has been launched for e-emergency X-Miscellaneous visas for fast track visa applications for entry into India. Visas will be issued to all Afghan nationals who have assisted India in various development schemes and missions.

Apart from Indian nationals in Afghanistan, the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities are also in touch, the foreign ministry said. "India will provide assistance to those who are trying to leave Afghanistan. India will stand by the people who are cooperating with India in the field of development and education. We will help them in every possible way, 'said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Netizens have reacted to central government's aid for Afghanistan people. Many are of the view that India should only evacuate and shelter Indians. While some said,"India only for Indians.

Not allow any #refugees In india."

CAA & Refugee Law are different



CAA offers citizenship, cut-off date: 31/12/2014. Refugee status is different from citizenship.



India to evacuate Indian citizens from Afghanistan & to give refuge to Afghan Hindus & Sikhs.



Let Islamic nations give refuge to Afghan Muslims. OIC? — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) August 17, 2021

That’s our current contribution to world peace ! — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) August 16, 2021

Countries which protested against exclusion of Muslims in CAA:



Turkey, Iran, UAE and Bangladesh.



Countries which are not accepting Muslims from Afghanistan:



Turkey, Iran, UAE and Bangladesh. — Dr Smoking Skills (@Smokingskills07) August 17, 2021

Turkey is building a 300km wall along border to prevent afgan refugee



Bangladesh turn down US request to provide shelter to Afghans



Iran tightens security at turkey border to stop Afghan refugee



No ismailc country volunteered to take the refugees but India must show big hurt🤡 — Lala 🇮🇳 (@Lala_The_Don) August 17, 2021

#RefugeesWelcome



Today's refugees will be tomorrow's vote bank for anti nationals pic.twitter.com/xfC1PxCAFW — Meme Singh Troller (@SmellCherry) August 17, 2021

So, we will help Afghan Hindus, Sikhs come to India, but not Afghan Muslims.

The Islamophobia of this regime is so rabid and openly shameless. — Devlina (@AarKiBolboBolo) August 17, 2021

Shaheen Bagh Liberals



2019- India is Islamophobic under Hindutva @narendramodi ! Indian Muslims facing genocide…



2021 - Why is @narendramodi not giving refuge to Afghan Muslims …



🧐 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 17, 2021

Full sympathies with people of Afghanistan. But it’s a bitter truth that many of them wanted Sharia. Be careful of what you ask for because God answers prayers.



It’s high time muslims themselves stand up against Sharia because nobody can protect you but YOU! — Subuhi Khan (@SubuhiKhan01) August 17, 2021

We must either open our doors to all, or none. Mentioning religion as a condition for asylum is disrespectful and discriminatory to the Afghani people and Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan alias Frontier Gandhi. — Raju Parulekar (@rajuparulekar) August 17, 2021