New cyber crime police stations to start functioning in each police district in Delhi from today

Newly created cyber crime police stations in each police district will start functioning from Wednesday in the national capital.

There are 15 districts of Delhi Police in Delhi.

In a conversation with ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi Deepak Yadav said that cyber crime has increased significantly in Delhi. "Keeping this in mind, it has been decided to set up a cyber cell police station in all the districts," he said.

"Criminals have come up with new ways to cheat people. Cyber criminals, nowadays, are very cleverly hacking people's OTP (One Time Password) and withdrawing money from their accounts. Apart from this, they are installing and using unverified softwares, hacking WhatsApp data etc. Keeping this in mind, these cyber police stations have been created," Deepak Yadav said.

He said that cyber crime police station has been set up in Mandir Marg police station in his district, in which the work will start from Wednesday. Along with this, he said that there is already a cyber cell in Delhi Police, but its job was only to cooperate with the local police in the investigation. "But now, with the opening of more cyber cell police stations, complaints related to cyber crime will also be written in other stations and it will also be investigated," Yadav said.

In a conversation with ANI, DCP Shahdara, R Sathiyasundram said that the notification for setting up of new cyber police stations had been issued earlier and from Wednesday all the cyber police stations in Delhi will start functioning.

"Cyber crime police station has been made in Shahdara police station in this district. At present, two teams of 5 members each have been constituted in Shahdara cyber cell police station. In the coming times, the teams will be increased according to the need," DCP Shahdara said.

In Delhi, East District Cyber Police Station has been set up at Thana Pandav Nagar, North East District Cyber Police Station at Thana Jyoti Nagar, South District Cyber Police Station at Thana Saket, South East District Cyber Police Station Thana at Badarpur, South West District Cyber Police Station will be at Vasant Vihar, West District Cyber Police Station will be at Hari Nagar, Outer District Cyber Police Station will be at Paschim Vihar, Central District Cyber Police Station will be at Kamla Market, North District Cyber Police Station will be in the building of ACP Operations, Maurice Nagar area, Cyber Police Station of North West District at Mukherjee Nagar, Cyber Police Station of Shahdara District at Shahdara, Cyber Police Station of Rohini District at Thana Budh Vihar, Cyber Police Station of New Delhi District Thana will be in Mandir Marg, Cyber Police Station of Dwarka District will be at Thana Dwarka North, Cyber Police Station of Outer North District will be at Thana Samaypur Badli.

( With inputs from ANI )

