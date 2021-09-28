New diseases, endemics appearing due to change in climate posing threat to our health: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday remarked that due to climate change, new diseases and endemics are appearing in the environment, which poses a great threat to the health of humans and livestock.

Prime Minister was speaking at the event where he dedicated 35 crop varieties with special traits through a video conference to the nation.

"New diseases and endemics are appearing due to climate change. This is posing a great crisis to the health of humans and livestock, it is also affecting crops. Intensive research on these issues is necessary," PM Modi said.

He also stated that science, government and society should work together to get better results in improving the agriculture sector which in turn will improve people's health.

"This nexus of farmers and scientists will further strengthen the nation to face new challenges," he said.

He stressed the need to further developed millets and other grains with solutions from science and research.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation 35 crop varieties with special traits through video conference. The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation the newly-constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Management in Raipur.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also distributed the Green Campus Award to Agricultural Universities. He interacted with farmers who use innovative methods.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were present at the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

