New terminal building of Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport inaugurated

A new terminal building of Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport was inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday.

Developed with the project cost of Rs 325 crore, the newly inaugurated building is spread in an area of 28,729 Sqm, it will be able to handle 1,200 passengers during peak hours, thereby expanding the capacity of the airport by eight-fold, as per the release by Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Naresh Bansal, Rajya Sabha MP, Trivendra Singh Rawat, MLA and Lok Sabha MP Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' joined the ceremony through a video link.

On the occasion, addressing people during the inauguration ceremony Scindia said, "This airport will open doors of progress for Uttarakhand."

Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Sanjeev Razdan, CMD, Pawan Hans, along with the senior officials of the MoCA & AAI, and State Government were also present at the event.

