Newly-wed bride runs away on first night of wedding in Bhind

A bride from Ghormi area of ​​Bhind in Madhya Pradesh has ran away from her in-laws place on her wedding night. The bridegroom had given Rs 90,000 to the bride's family for the wedding. Then the marriage took place and the same night the bride jumped from the roof of the house and ran away, leaving everyone in shock. The groom who fell victim to the scam, reached the police station to lodge a complaint.

A case has been registered against 5 persons in this regard. Police have arrested 3 people. According to the information received, Sonu Jain, who lives in Gormi area, was not married. Udal Khatik, a Gwalior resident who knows Sonu Jain, told him, "I will get you married but you will have to pay Rs 1 lakh in return." Sonu Jain made a deal for Rs 90,000. On Tuesday, Udal Khatik took a woman named Anita Ratnakar to Gormi.

Along with Anita Ratnakar, Udal Khatik also brought Arun Khatik and Jitendra Ratnakar to Gormi. Sonu Jain was married to Anita in the presence of all the family members. Anita wore Mangalsutra. Sonu's family blessed the newlyweds. Then everyone went to sleep in their own room. Jitendra Ratnakar and Arun Khatik, who came with Anita, both went to sleep outside the room, while Anita went to the terrace pretending to be unwell.

When the family woke up in the middle of the night, the search for the bride began, but they couldn't find her. Anita jumped off the terrace and fled, but was found by police on a night patrol. After that, Sonu reached Gormi police station and lodged a complaint that he had been cheated. Police have registered a case of fraud against Sonu Jain, Uday Khatik, Jitendra Ratnakar, Arun Khatik and Anita Ratnakar. At the same time, thorough investigation of 3 arrested accused is underway.