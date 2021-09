NHRC notice to Delhi government over increasing incidents of violence among inmates in Tihar jail

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo moto cognizance of a media report alleging an increase in incidents of violence among inmates in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Reportedly in another incident of inmate clash inside the prison, a 25-year-old prisoner was beaten up by another on September 22, 2021, which is the sixth incident this month.

The commission has observed that the contents of media reports, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violations of the prisoners in the custody of the state.

It has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General, Prisons, Government of NCT of Delhi calling for a detailed report with four weeks, including steps taken or proposed to be taken to address the issue of violence in Tihar jail.

Issuing the notices, the Commission noted that such incidents of violence inside the jail indicate negligence by the prison authorities.

According to the media report, carried on September 24, 2021, the latest victim of violence in the Tihar jail told during the investigation that he was first abused and beaten up by another inmate. The same day a Head Matron was injured during a scuffle with an inmate. About 30 inmates have reportedly been injured during September this year due to clashes in the jail.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor