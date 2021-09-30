NHRC seeks action-taken report within four weeks in suicide of minor boy in UP's Etah

Taken cognizance of a complaint about the alleged suicide of a 15-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh's Etah, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday sought an action-taken report within four weeks from the state police.

Allegedly, the boy was arrested by the Etah police in connection with drug possession and was sent to district jail instead of producing him before a Juvenile Justice Board.

The father of the boy has reportedly alleged that his son was illegally arrested and tortured to extort money by the police.

The Commission has directed the Etah Superintendent of Police (SSP) to have the allegations inquired by a Senior Rank Police Officer, and submit an action taken report to the Commission, particularly on the facts under what circumstances; the juvenile was treated as an adult and non-consideration of the matriculation certificate as proof of the Date of Birth (DOB). It further asked what protocol is being followed for assessing the age and date of birth of the accused by the police.

In addition to this, the Commission has also directed its Investigation Division to conduct an on the spot enquiry, analyze the case and suggest the institutional measures, which could be recommended by the government to ensure that the children are not being treated as adults for prosecution.

"The Investigation Division has also been directed to look into the role played by all the concerned stakeholders in this case, including the Judge, before whom the child was produced within 24 hours of the arrest, and the role of the doctor who examined the child," the Commission said.

The inquiry report is to be submitted within six weeks.

( With inputs from ANI )

