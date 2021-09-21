NIA arrests absconding accused in DJ Halli police station rioting case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a joint operation along with Karnataka Police arrested a charge-sheeted absconding accused Tabrez on Monday in the DJ Halli police station rioting case.

Tabrez was arrested from Chikballapur, Karnataka. On August 11 last year, a mob, protesting against the alleged derogatory Facebook post about Prophet Mohammed posted by one Naveen, had turned violent and attacked the police station with dangerous weapons, stones and burnt police vehicles, damaged government and private properties in Bengaluru.

The case was originally registered on August 12 last year at Devarajeevanahalli Police Station, Bengaluru. The NIA had re-registered the case on September 21 last year and taken up the investigation.

The NIA said that the 35-year-old arrested accused Tabrez, a resident of Bengaluru City in Karnataka, is a member of Sagaipuram ward, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political outfit of Popular Front of India (PFI).

Tabrez was involved in hatching the conspiracy to attack the DJ Halli police station and had instigated many others on WhatsApp groups, said the NIA, adding that he was also found involved in burning vehicles and damaging public and private property.

After conducting a thorough investigation, NIA had filed chargesheet before the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act (KPDLP Act) against 109 accused persons on February 5 this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

