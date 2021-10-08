NIA chargesheets two Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives in West Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet before NIA Special Court in Kolkata against two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives.

The charge sheet has been filed against LeT operative Altaf Ahmed Rather, Bilal Durani from Sealkote now living in Lahore, Pakistan.

NIA in its press statement stated that NIA filed 2nd Supplementary Charge-Sheet before the Special NIA Court, Kolkata in connection with NIA Case against two accused persons under sections 120B, 121A and 122 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 13, 18, 18B, 20, 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act UA (P) Act.

The case was initially registered on March 18, 2020, at Police Station Baduria, of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal relating to the arrest of one Tania Parveen, a member of proscribed terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba by state police.

The release stated that, accused Altaf Ahmed Rather had befriended accused Tania Parvin online. She was radicalised and recruited in the folds of LeT through cyberspace.

Later Altaf connected her with Pakistan based LeT cadres Bilal Durani and Ayesha Burhan who made her co-admin of various social media groups espousing secessionist ideas on Kashmir.

Altaf Ahmed Rather and Bilal Durani in association with other accused members of LeT in India and Pakistan indulged in unlawful activities, radicalised, recruited and motivated other people through cyberspace for Jihad against India.

The further investigation in the case continues, said the NIA.

