NIA conducts search at residences of Naxal sympathisers in TN

An National Investigation Agency (NIA) team from Kerala on Tuesday conducted searches at the residences of three alleged Naxal sympathisers in Coimbatore and an individual's residence in Sivagangai.

The search operation was conducted for three hours.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor