NIA conducts searches at 7 locations in J-K, arrests 2 in LET-TRF conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said it has conducted searches at seven locations in Kulgam, Srinagar and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two persons in its probe into the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)-The Resistance Front (TRF) conspiracy case.

The operation was conducted with the assistance of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

According to NIA statement, two TRF operatives were arrested for their involvement in the conspiracy. The arrested operatives include Tawseef Ahmed Wani, a resident of Bangdara village in Baramulla and Faiz Ahmed Khan, a resident of Panzat village Anantnag district.

The case was initially registered at Bahu Fort police station in Jammu after the recovery of an IED from a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist in Bathindi, Jammu on June 27 this year for indulging in terrorist acts in the union territory. NIA re-registered the case on July 19 this year.

Earlier, three LeT terrorists were arrested in this case.

According to NIA, its investigation revealed that Pakistan-based handlers of proscribed terror outfit LeT and their associates based in Jammu and Kashmir had conspired to cause extensive terror activities to harm the general public. They had planned that responsibility for the terrorist acts so committed would be taken by the pseudo-acronym TRF so as to maintain plausible deniability and evade law enforcement agencies.

During the searches conducted on Sunday, many digital devices including mobiles, pen drives, data storage devices and other incriminating materials have been recovered.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

