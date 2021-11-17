NIA conducts searches in case of explosions at school near Assam-Mizoram border

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches in case of explosions at Pakua Punjee LP School near the Assam-Mizoram border.

As per an official statement from the agency, the searches were conducted on November 16 at the premises of three suspects under Ramnathpur Police Station, District Hailakandi, Assam in connection with the case.

NIA said that the case relates to two explosions, one in the area of Pakua Punjee LP School and another near the house of one Dilwar Hussain Mazumdar on August 13, 2021.

"During the searches conducted yesterday, incriminating documents, digital devices and other materials were seized. Further investigation in the case continues," the agency said.

( With inputs from ANI )

