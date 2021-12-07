NIA disclosed 64 cases of terror funding from 2018: MoS Home Rai

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has disclosed 64 cases of terror funding from 2018 till date.

On the question of Lok Sabha Trinamool Congress MP Sajda Ahmed, the MoS Home informed the Lok Sabha that the Central Government has entrusted 64 cases of terror funding to the National Investigation Agency in the last 3 years.

On details of the domestic and international attachment of assets and penalties under the PMLA and charge sheet filed by the probe agencies, MoS Home informed the Lower House, "Under provisions of the Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), the Enforcement Directorate is the Nodal Authority for investigation and prosecution of money laundering cases. The Enforcement Directorate has attached 250(approximately) moveable and immoveable properties having a book value of Rs 881crore (approx), which include properties worth Rs 677.73 crore (approximately) inIndia and Rs 203.27 crore (approximately) abroad."

Nityanand Rai further informed Lok Sabha that a total of 24 prosecution complaints (charge-sheets) have been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The Government of India has constituted a separate Cell, i.e., Countering of Financing of Terrorism (CFT Cell) in the Ministry of Home Affairs for coordination on combating terror funding.

MoS Home further informed Lok Sabha that A Terror Funding and Fake Currency (TFFC) Cell has been constituted in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct a focused investigation into terror funding and fake currency cases.

"The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, has been strengthened by criminalizing the production or smuggling or circulation of high-quality Counterfeit Indian currency as a terrorist act and enlarging the scope of proceeds of terrorism to include any property intended to be used for terrorism."

He said India is already a member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) since June 25, 2010.

