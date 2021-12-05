NIA files supplementary chargesheet against Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen operative

New Delhi, Dec 5 , The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against Mohammed Nakeem Khan, an operative of terror outfit. Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), an official said on Sunday.

The agency has mentioned about recovery of arms and ammunition, explosives and heroin from him. The chargesheet was filed on Saturday

An investigation by NIA has unearthed the conspiracy hatched by Nakeem Khan along with other chargesheeted accused and handlers of TuM / JKGF who were operating from across the border and had facilitated transportation of arms and ammunition, explosives and narcotics from Line of Control, Balakot, to interior areas of Poonch.

The NIA had earlier filed two chargesheets against seven accused in June and in October, this year.

An NIA official said that their chargesheet will bring home the guilt of the accused, adding the chargesheet has a lot of evidence against the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

