NIA raids 11 locations in J-K in connection with recent terrorism conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 11 places in Jammu and Kashmir in a recent terrorism conspiracy case, the agency said on Wednesday.

The case pertains to the hatching of conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist attacks by members of proscribed terrorist organizations such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their frontal affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF), Peoples' Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF).

Searches are underway in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Awantipora, Sopore and Kulgam.

( With inputs from ANI )

