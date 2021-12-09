NIA raids at four places in Punjab

New Delhi, Dec 9 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said it has conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab in connection with a case of smuggling of narcotic substances, and arm and ammunition from Pakistan.

An NIA official said that the searches were conducted at four places.

"We raided four locations related to the accused persons and suspects in Ferozpur district, Punjab. This case was lodged in August 2021," said the official.

The case pertains to smuggling of Narcotic Substances and Arms and Ammunition from across the border.

Initially, the case was being looked after by Punjab police. Later, the probe was handed over to the NIA.

During the searches conducted on Thursday, incriminating documents and digital devices were seized by the NIA officials.

Saying that the seized articles will play a crucial role, the NIA added that the incriminating documents recovered in the case will help in submitting a foolproof chargesheet.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

