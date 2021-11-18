NIA searches in Telugu states over Maoist encounter case

Hyderabad/Amaravati, Nov 18 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches across seven districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and seized several incriminating documents, Maoist literature and digital devices.

The search operations were conducted at 14 locations in Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Medak districts of Telengana, as well as Prakasam, Vishakhapatnam, Vijaywada and Nellore districts in Andhra Pradesh, an NIA release said.

The case relates to the exchange of fire on July 28, 2019 between the cadre of CPI (Maoist) and a combined team security forces including local district Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and CRPF.

The encounter resulted in the killing of six Maoists and one civilian. An FIR was registered in this regard at Nagarnar police station in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, was later re-registered on March 18, 2021, by the NIA against the accused namely Sanju alias Pandu Punem, Laxman, Munni, Dashari, and 30-40 other unknown individuals.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor