Nights become colder in J&K, Ladakh as icy winds add to freezing temperatures

Srinagar, Dec 13 Icy winds blowing from snowclad mountains added to the freezing temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday as nights became colder in the two UTs.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) officials said minimum temperature in Kashmir and Ladakh remained notches below the freezing point with Srinagar recording minus 3.5, Pahalgam minus 5.3 and Gulmarg minus 5.0 as the minimum.

Drass town of Ladakh had minus 16.2, Leh minus 13.7 and Kargil minus 6.0 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 8.5, Katra 6.8, Batote 2.1 Banihal minus 1.4 and Bhaderwah zero as the minimum today.

Rain/snow has been forecast during the next 48 hours in the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor