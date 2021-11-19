Nine killed in TN's Vellore after house collapses due to heavy rains

By ANI | Published: November 19, 2021 02:17 PM2021-11-19T14:17:48+5:302021-11-19T14:25:13+5:30

As many as nine people, including four children, were killed after a house collapsed due to incessant rainfall at Pernambet in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district on Friday morning.

Nine killed in TN's Vellore after house collapses due to heavy rains | Nine killed in TN's Vellore after house collapses due to heavy rains

Nine killed in TN's Vellore after house collapses due to heavy rains

Next

As many as nine people, including four children, were killed after a house collapsed due to incessant rainfall at Pernambet in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district on Friday morning.

The victims include four women, four children and a man. The fire and rescue personnel as well as the police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app