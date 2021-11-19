Nine killed in TN's Vellore after house collapses due to heavy rains
By ANI | Published: November 19, 2021 02:17 PM2021-11-19T14:17:48+5:302021-11-19T14:25:13+5:30
As many as nine people, including four children, were killed after a house collapsed due to incessant rainfall at Pernambet in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district on Friday morning.
The victims include four women, four children and a man. The fire and rescue personnel as well as the police rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
