Nipah virus: Testing lab is ready to open in Kozhikode govt hospital

Kerala health minister Veena George on Monday said that a testing lab is ready at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode and henceforth the RT-PCR and other samples testing will be done in Kozhikode.

George, who is camping in Kozhikode for the past 2 days since the first case of the Nipah virus was reported in the district, held a meeting with the district officials at the Collectorate.

While speaking to ANI, George said, "As many as eight samples have been sent to the NIV, Pune and the result is expected by midnight or tomorrow morning. The experts from NIV are leading the team at Kozhikode lab," adding that 251 contacts of the deceased boy have been identified.

Of the 251 contacts, 129 are health workers and 54 are in the high-risk category. Of the total contacts identified, 11 are symptomatic. Of the 54 high-risk categories, 30 are health workers. These health workers are from one clinic and four hospitals, including MCH, Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, COVID vaccination drive has been halted in the Kozhikode taluk.

( With inputs from ANI )

