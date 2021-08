Nirmala Sitharaman participates in National Handloom Day celebration at Ponduru in Andhra

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday participated in the National Handloom Day celebration at Ponduru village of Srikakulam district here.

Sitharaman also visited Ponduru Andhra Fine Khadi Workers Development Association and laid the foundation for Khadi Artisans Group Workshed.

Union Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 18 lakh for Andhra Fine Khadi Workers Development Association.

Later she participated in the National Handloom Day celebration.

Ponduru village in the Srikakulam district is famous for Khadi handloom clothes.

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contributions of the handloom weavers of the country.

National Handloom Day is celebrated on August 7 every year to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on this day in 1905 in the Calcutta Town hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by the British Government.

( With inputs from ANI )

