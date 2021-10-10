NITI Aayog partner in development of Uttarakhand: Dr Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairperson Dr Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said that the think tank is playing the role of partner in the development of Uttarakhand and added that floating population should also be included in the parameters of central schemes.

"NITI Aayog is determined to become more and more helpful in the development of Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requested cooperation in continuing the GST Compensation beyond the year 2022," Kumar said.

He said that the floating population should also be included in the parameters of central schemes.

In the meeting of NITI Aayog, Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, senior advisors of NITI Aayog and state government officials in the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali auditorium located in the Secretariat, planned the development of Uttarakhand in detail.

Kumar reiterated that NITI Aayog is playing the role of partner in the development of Uttarakhand.

"All possible assistance will be provided to the state government related to development. NITI Aayog will talk to the central government ministries on various issues on the side of the state government. The concerned officials of the state government should also follow up regularly," he said.

Kumar also stressed on "development competition" that should be encouraged in the districts here.

Dr Rajiv Kumar said that sector-wise plan and overall plan should be prepared for the development of the state. Describing the setting of district wise SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) as a good step in Uttarakhand, he said that competition for development should be encouraged in the districts.

"Pay special attention to important indicators. Their constant monitoring is essential, " he said.

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman stressed the need for procedural simplification at the grassroots level. The approvals that investors have to take in various sectors should be simplified as far as possible.

As per the release by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office, the Chief Minister requested for cooperation in getting the final approval of various proposals of the state government including the Lakhwar Vyasi Project, Jamrani Multipurpose Project, Saung Dam, besides setting up of one more AIIMS in the Kumaun region of the state.

In the meeting, the state government made a detailed presentation before the NITI Aayog on various topics related to the development of the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

