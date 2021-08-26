NITI Aayog releases North Eastern Region District SDG Index and Dashboard 2021-22

The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, Vice-Chairperson, Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G.Kishan Reddy, and Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, B.L.Verma on Thursday launched the North Eastern Region District SDG Index and Dashboard 2021-22, informed Ministry of Development of North-East Region.

The event was marked with the presence of Amitabh Kant, chief executive officer (CEO), NITI Aayog, Dr. Inder Jit Singh, Secretary, Ministry of DoNER; Ms. Nadia Rasheed, Resident Representative UNDP, and Ms. Sanyukta Samaddar, Adviser Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), NITI Aayog.

The launch was also attended virtually by Chief Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and other senior State Governments officials of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mpur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, the Ministry said.

Speaking on the occasion Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog said, "The North Eastern Region District SDG Index is an important milestone in our SDG journey aimed at leaving no one behind and will strengthen SDG localization, by putting the districts, especially in our 8 North-eastern States, at the forefront of SDG adoption, implementation, and monitoring."

"The North Eastern Region District SDG Index will help in evidence-based planning, resource allocation, both financial as well as others, and effective supervision and monitoring of the developmental efforts for focused and balanced regional development", said Reddy.

Verma also observed, "What the North Eastern Region needs today is proper planning coupled with efficient execution and robust monitoring, which will be offered by the North Eastern Region District SDG Index."

NITI Aayog CEO, Kant in his welcome remarks said, "In this 'decade of action', it is crucial to take SDGs to finer levels of administration and measure their impact and outcomes in a more granular manner, which is exactly what the North Eastern Region District SDG Index aims to achieve."

"The North Eastern Region District SDG Index will contribute immensely to providing reliable and high-quality data to design initiatives to address inter-State and intra-State disparities and accelerate SDG achievements in the region." Singh also said in a statement.

The NER District SDG Index aims at delineating progress at the district level on a basket of indicators and enhancing analytical understanding of sectoral issues as well as data gaps, while assisting in designing future courses of action in the region, said in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

