Niti Aayog's Dr. VK Paul urges people to ensure COVID-safe festivities this year

Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health) of Niti Aayog on Wednesday urged people to ensure COVID-19 safe festivities this year, so as to prevent any resurgence in infections during the upcoming festive season.

"My plea would be that this time let us celebrate the great tradition of India within our families, in our own households. Make sure that eligible family members have taken the vaccine. Avoid going outside, we cannot afford to be in large groups. Social distancing has to be maintained. Whenever you go out, wear a mask. There will be many opportunities to celebrate festivals later. If we take these precautions then till the end of this year we will be much safer," Paul said on Twitter.

He said that the second wave of the pandemic is still persistent in the country.

"It is true that the virus is more in some areas while in some areas it is less. But it is still there in India. Hence, the situations which lead to groups and gatherings, even in closed spaces, within particular areas are not good for us because we are giving a chance to the virus to engulf us yet again," Paul said.

He added that the Delta variant that the country is currently dealing with is highly transmissible and 'a very punishing variant'.

India reported less than 20,000 Covid cases for the second day in a row. Today 18,870 new cases have been reported which is marginally higher than yesterday's figure. The country reported 378 deaths.

( With inputs from ANI )

