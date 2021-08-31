Nitin Gadkari soon to taken decision on changing 'Horn sound' in vehicles

After issuing the notification of Bharat series for new vehicles, now Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has turned his attention to Horn. Gadkari announced the BH (India) series last week to to facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles. Following the decision on the number plate, the next number will be the honking horn. Gadkari informed that big changes will be made in this regard soon. Gadkari has said that the rules for this will be made soon and they will be for direct vehicle manufacturing companies.

Speaking about the trouble caused by the honking horn, Gadkari shared his experience. 'I live on the 11th floor in Nagpur. I do pranayama for 1 hour every morning. But the horn disturbs the morning silence. After this trouble, the thought came to my mind that the horns of the vehicles should be in the right manner. We have started thinking that the sound of car horns should be Indian instruments and we are working on it. The sound of instruments like tabla, percussion, violin, bugle, flute should be heard from the horn, 'said Gadkari.

The horn must be right to hear. A new rule will be made soon. The law will be enforced in this regard. Some of these rules will apply to automakers.

Therefore, while the vehicle is being manufactured, it will have the right type of horn, said Gadkari.

In the last few days, Nitin Gadkari's department has taken some important decisions. A new policy was announced to scrap old vehicles. The decision was taken with a view to reducing pollution. Centre introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles under the "Bharat series (BH-series)" to facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles.