Nitish Kumar expresses grief over Barabanki bus accident

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the bus accident that took place on Wednesday in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to his Twitter account he said, "The accident that took place in Barabanki is saddening. My heartiest condolences to the families of the deceased. Wishing for the speedy recovery of the people who are injured."

"People of Bihar who died in the accident will be given Rs 2 lakhs each as help, and those injured will be brought to the state and will be given proper medication", he further added.

At least 18 people died after a truck rammed into a bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The double-decker bus, en route to Bihar from Haryana, was parked on the side of the road at the time of the accident with passengers inside it.

President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi, and CM of UP have expressed their condolences over the fatal accident.

( With inputs from ANI )

