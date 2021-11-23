No booster dose required in India as of now, says AIIMS Director

Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria on Tuesday hailed the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country and said that no booster dose is required in the country as of now.

'Going Viral' authored by Professor (Dr) Balram Bhargava captures first-hand experiences of scientists who worked tirelessly to develop India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine.

Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria who was present as a guest at the book launch event said, "There is no surge of COVID-19 cases as of now. So, there is no need for a booster dose in India for now."

Dr Guleria further lauded India's progress in terms of medicine and said, "When H1N1 had hit India, vaccines were imported from foreign countries. From importing vaccines to manufacturing our own indigenous vaccine, we have come a long way. Today, our COVID-19 vaccines are being exported to other countries."

Speaking on the booster dose requirement, Dr VK Paul, a Member of NITI Aayog who was also present at the book launch, said, "When we make a decision on this third dose (or booster dose), it should be based on science. There are studies being done. We are going through the data and research work is in progress."

One should understand, for many countries, booster doses are provided when the country vaccinates citizens with both doses to its fullest. First, let us focus on finishing the task of vaccinating people with both doses. I believe that booster doses should be administered when the studies based on science says so," he added.

Speaking on the current situation of COVID-19 in the country, Dr Paul warned that the pandemic is not over yet and will not likely be over in near future. "It might become an endemic instead of a pandemic, or could be a pandemic in a pandemic. The virus might take a different shape but India is ready to deal with the situation. We are in a better situation now," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor