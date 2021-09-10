No immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in Hussain Sagar: HC to Telangana govt

With the celebration for Ganesh Utsav set to start, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government not to allow idols of Lord Ganesh, made from plaster of Paris, to be immersed in Hussainsagar lake in the Hyderabad.

The court has also asked the state government to construct special rubber dams for the immersion of eco-friendly idols.

The court delivered the verdict on the petition filed by advocate Hussainsagar lake to restrict immersion of Ganesh and goddess Durga idols in the lake.

Venumadhav, who had filed the public interest litigation 11 years ago as Party in Person in the public interest, has welcomed the high court's verdict.

"Today Telangana High Court has given historical judgement. I have been fighting for the last 11 years to ban the immersion of Ganesh idols in Hussainsagar lake to protect it from pollution. A tank bund was constructed with mud by the then rulers of Hyderabad for drinking water purposes. With the immersion of idols and due to other reasons, the bund has weakened and might collapse anytime. I brought this matter to the notice of the court. The court has taken note of it and banned the immersion of idols in the tank bund," said the lawyer.

The court has given permission for the immersion of eco-friendly idols near the necklace road, PV Ghat, NTR Ghat by constructing rubber dams.

Further, the high court has also ordered to reduce the height of the idols and follow pollution control board guidelines. The court has given liberty to the petitioner to file contempt, in case the authorities do not implement this order.

"The court further orders that the idols worshipped at home should be immersed in water buckets. It also asked to reduce the strength of pandals. It has suggested the devotees follow COVID guidelines" Venumadhav said further.

( With inputs from ANI )

