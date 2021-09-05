No new COVID-19 cases reported in 62 districts in UP in past 24 hours: CMO

There have been no new COVID-19 cases reported in 62 districts of Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, as per the latest health bulletin of the state.

A total of 18 new patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate to 0.01 per cent. According to the state health bulletin data, the state has only 235 active covid cases at present.

An additional 31 patients were discharged from the hospitals after recovery, bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,86,00,354. The overall recovery rate of the state stands at 98.7 per cent.

The vaccination coverage in the state has exceeded seven crores, out of which, 6.47 million citizens have been inoculated with at least first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

