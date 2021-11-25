No prior approval required by students studying abroad to join CBSE-affiliated schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday said that no prior approval is required by students studying abroad to join CBSE-affiliated schools.

In an official press release, the CBSE said, "In the post period of Corona Pandemic, many families are shifting to India because of various reasons. Therefore, many students studying abroad in foreign boards are joining schools affiliated to the CBSE."

"As admissions are given to students of other boards based on the equivalency of classes of two different boards, hence every time when students are shifting from foreign boards to the CBSE, they are applying through school to the CBSE to accord them approval to seek the admission in Classes IX to XII based on the equivalency," the letter read.

The official letter further letter, "Keeping the current circumstances and problems faced by these students and their families, CBSE has decided that now onward, no such prior approval is required by the students from the board to seek admission in schools affiliated to the CBSE."

( With inputs from ANI )

