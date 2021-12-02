No proposal to start new pilot training facility: MoS V K Singh

Minister of State for Civil Aviation of India General V K Singh (retd) on Thursday stated that there is no proposal to start any new pilot training facility by the Central Government.

The Minister of State replied to a question posed by seven MPs in the Lok Sabha, whether the government proposes to introduce a commercial pilot training facility in any university or qualified centres approved by DGCA.

"Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Akademi (IGRUA) is the only Flying Training Organization (FTO) under the administrative control of the Central Government. Pilot training facilities are largely operated by private entities. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approves the pilot training facilities as per the laid down regulations. At present, there is no proposal to start any new pilot training facility by the Central Government," replied Singh in Lok Sabha.

On being asked regarding the number of pilot training centres in the country, he replied that at present, there are 34 DGCA approved Flying Training Organizations (FTOs) in the country out of which, two FTOs, Government Flying Training School, Jakkur in Bangalore and Orient Flight Aviation Academy in Mysore are in Karnataka.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued award letters on May 31, 2021, for establishing two FTOs each at Belagavi and Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

When he was asked whether there is any project for a commercial pilot training centre under consideration by the Government.

Singh replied that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued award letters on May 31, 2021, and October 29, 2021, for nine FTOs to be established at five airports at Belagavi (Karnataka), Jalgaon (Maharashtra), Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh) and Lilabari (Assam). The soft launch of two FTOs at Kalabuargi was done on August 15, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

