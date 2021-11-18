No protection from arrest: SC asks ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to disclose his whereabouts

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to disclose his whereabouts while making it clear that no protection can be granted to him against arrest until his location is known.

"Where are you? Are you in the country? Outside the country," asked a Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh to Singh's counsel while inquiring about the former police chief's whereabouts.

Singh was recently declared as an absconder by a Mumbai Magistrate after his non-appearance in an extortion case.

The Bench which was hearing the plea of Singh, seeking protection in the cases of corruption and extortion filed against him asked his lawyer to inform him about his whereabouts first and then only it will hear the plea.

"No protection, no hearing till we have the answer to the question - where are you?," the Bench told Singh's counsel, who then sought time till Monday to get instructions. The apex court now posted the case for hearing on November 22.

"You have not joined any investigation. You are seeking protection orders. Our suspicion may be wrong but if you are somewhere abroad and waiting for court orders how can we give it?," the Bench added.

The top court also took exception that Singh's plea seeking protection has been filed through the power-of-attorney holder.

The petition was filed against the September 16 judgment of the Bombay High Court which dismissed as not maintainable his pleas challenging the two enquiries orders issued by the State Home Ministry for allegedly violative service rules and the second over allegations of corruption.

( With inputs from ANI )

