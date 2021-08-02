No reduction in quota for fresh scholarships under 3 schemes for minorities during COVID-19: Centre
There has also been no reduction in the quota for fresh scholarships under the three scholarship schemes for students from minorities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi informed on Monday.
In a written reply in the Upper House of Parliament, the minister said that the budget allocated under the 3 Scholarship Schemes for minorities being implemented by the Ministry of Minority Affairs was Rs 2,265 crore in 2020-21 compared to Rs 2,082.74 crore in 2019-20.
