No study to assess COVID-19 impact on suicides: Centre

The Central government has not conducted any study to assess the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on suicides in the country, said Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question raised in the Lower House of the Parliament on whether cases of suicide in the country particularly in rural areas has increased after the COVID-19 pandemic, the MoS Rai said, "The Government has not conducted any study to assess the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on suicides in the country."

"However, realizing the impact that COVID-19 may have on the mental health of the people, the Government has taken a number of initiatives to provide psychosocial support during COVID 19," he added.

Rai informed that National Crime Records Bureau compiles and publishes information on suicides in its publication 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI). However, the published reports are available till the year 2019 only.

Listing the government's initiatives, he informed that the Centre has set up a 24/7 helpline to provide psychosocial support, by mental health professionals, to the entire affected population, divided into different target groups-- children, adults, elderly, women and healthcare workers.

"Issuance of guidelines/ advisories on the management of mental health issues, catering to different segments of the society. Advocacy through various media platforms in the form of creative and audio-visual materials on managing stress and anxiety, and promoting an environment of support and care for all," said Rai, listing other government initiatives to keep a check on suicide during the pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

