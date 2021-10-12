No supply of coal was ever stopped to any State despite huge dues: Government sources

The Central Government is likely to ramp up per day coal production from 1.94 million tonnes to 2 million tonnes in the next 5 days, informed government sources on Tuesday.According to Government sources, no supply of coal was ever stopped to any State despite huge dues.Sources further stated that the Centre is fulfilling all the demands required by the States. Coal stocks have started increasing in the last four days.

The situation will be normal within a month. There is no shortage in daily power and coal supply, they added.

( With inputs from ANI )

