No warning issued for Jharkhand in view of cyclone 'Jawad': IMD Ranchi

Indian Meteorological Department, Ranchi on Thursday said that no warning had been issued for Jharkhand in view of upcoming cyclone 'Jawad'.

"No warning is issued for Jharkhand for the upcoming cyclone Jawad. It will have a moderate impact from December 3-6. It would have a moderate impact from December 3 to December 6," Abhishek Anand, a scientist at Indian Meteorological Department, Ranchi told ANI.

"Light rainfall is expected in south Jharkhand districts like Jamshedpur, Seraikela Kharsawan, Chaibasa, parts of Khunti and Ranchi," he added.

"While on December 4-5, south, central, and NE (Jamatara & Dhanbad) Jharkhand will receive light to moderate rainfall," he stated.

"Northern and North-Western parts would not get much impacted. Only Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, parts of coastal West Bengal would be affected," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor