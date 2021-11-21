Noida grabs two awards under Swachh Survekshan 2021

Under Swachh Survekshan 2021 awards presented by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, Noida grabbed has two awards, said the CEO Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari.

"Noida grabbed two awards under Swachh Survekshan 2021. The city is certified with 5-star ratings under the garbage-free city category and also emerged as the country's "cleanest medium city" in the category of 3-10 lakh population," she toldon Saturday.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been ranked India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row by the Centre.

Gujarat's Surat was named the second cleanest city, while Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh was ranked third in the list.

Gujarat's Ahmedabad was conferred with Swachh Survekshan Awards for being the country's cleanest cantonment.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has been ranked as the country's cleanest state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi bagged the cleanest 'Ganga town' award.

