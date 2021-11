Northern Railway runs 81 special trains amid ongoing festive season

Amid the ongoing festive season, Northern Railway is running 81 festival special-trains besides regular special trains, informed the Indian Railways on Wednesday.

These 81 special trains shall take 577 trips in total.

Besides running festival special trains, Railway has augmented 46 trains with 126 coaches and these coaches shall take 586 trips.

The Indian Railways is ensuring special arrangements for the passengers travelling to their native places to celebrate festivals with their families.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor