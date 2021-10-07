Not given permission by Moradabad police, administration to visit Lakhimpur Kheri: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said that the Uttar Pradesh Police and administration will drop them back to the state border as the administration has not permitted them to visit Lakhimpur Kheri district.

While speaking to the media, Sachin Pilot said, "The Moradabad police and the administration have not given us the permission to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. They have not mentioned the reason behind this. Neither are they letting us go to Lakhimpur nor are they permitting us to stay in Moradabad. They will drop us back to the Uttar Pradesh border."

Sachin Pilot was en-route to Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh, was stopped on Delhi-Lucknow in Niyamatpur.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor