Noted Indian author Manu Bhandari passes away at 90

Renowned author Mannu Bhandari died on Monday, ANI reported. She was 90. Bhandari was unwell and was being treated at a hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram city, her daughter Rachna Yadav said.Bhandari has been credited with writing many books, which date back to the late 1950s and early 1960s India. Two of her most renowned Hindi novels, however, remain ‘Aapka Banti‘ and ‘Mahabhoj‘.

Bhandari was considered to be one of the pioneers of the ‘Nayi Kahani‘ movement, which was a Hindi literary movement, understood to have been initiated by famous authors like Nirmal Verma, Rajendra Yadav, Bhisham Sahni, Kamleshwar, etc.Bhandari was born on April 3, 1931 in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhanpura, and grew up in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Her father was a freedom fighter, who produced one of the first English-to-Hindi and English-to-Marathi dictionaries. She received her early education in Ajmer, and then graduated from the Calcutta University, going on to pursue an M.A degree in Hindi from the Banaras Hindu University.

