Notorious gangster Ankit Gujjar found dead inside Delhi Tihar Jail

29-year-old gangster, Ankit Gujjar, who allegedly killed Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Pandit in Greater Noida, was found dead inside the Tihar jail complex on Wednesday morning. Initial investigation has revealed that he was allegedly beaten to death by four persons. Jail officials are also probing the role of deputy superintendent in connection with the murder. He was in Uttar Pradesh's list of most-wanted and had a ₹ 1.25 lakh bounty set by UP Police. Gujjar was an accused in eight murder cases. He was arrested by Delhi Police.

At the high-security Tihar Jail, he had formed what was known as the "Chaudhary -Gujjar gang" along with another gangster, Rohit Chaudhary, the police said. Gujjar wanted to establish his network in south Delhi. He had allegedly murdered a man who was contesting in the local election in his village in Uttar Pradesh's Chandinagar in Baghpat district. Police said he also put posters in the village, with a warning that whoever contested the election will be killed the other man. Gujjar’s father, Vikram Singh, alleged that his son was murdered by the jail officials after he refused to give them protection money. “My son was lodged in Tihar jail for the last one year and he was beaten to death by the jail official. They were demanding Rs 10,000 from him as protection money, but he refused to give and they started targeting him,” he alleged. DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goel said the deceased was lodged in jail number three and he was found dead on Wednesday morning. “Judicial inquiry is on and the Tihar jail administration has also initiated an inquiry into the incident,” he said.



